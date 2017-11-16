FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Post Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.16
2017年11月16日 / 晚上10点54分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Post Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.16

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* Post Holdings reports results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 sales $1.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.43 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $26.5 million were recorded in Q4 of 2017 within active nutrition segment​

* Post Holdings Inc - expects fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA to range between $1.14 billion​ -$1.18 billion​

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍expects fiscal year 2018 capex, exclusive of pending acquisition of Bob Evans, to range between $220-$230 million​

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍in FY 2018, expects to incur integration costs for Weetabix and Bob Evans of about $25 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

