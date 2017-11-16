BRIEF-Post Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc

* Post Holdings reports results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 sales $1.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.43 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) guidance range of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion​

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍post management expects fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures, exclusive of Bob Evans, to range between $220 million-$230 million​