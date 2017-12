Dec 11 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc:

* POST HOLDINGS INC SAYS CEO ROBERT VITALE‘S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $8.6 MILLION VERSUS $18 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* POST HOLDINGS INC SAYS CEO ROBERT VITALE'S FY 2016 TOTAL COMPENSATION INCLUDED $12.4 MILLION OF STOCK AWARDS