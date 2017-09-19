FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Post Holdings to buy Bob Evans Farms for about $1.5 bln
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月19日 / 中午11点54分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Post Holdings to buy Bob Evans Farms for about $1.5 bln

2 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc

* Post Holdings to acquire Bob Evans Farms for $77.00 per share

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍equity value of transaction is approximately $1.5 billion.​

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍post management has affirmed its fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $975-$990 million​

* Post Holdings Inc - deal to be ‍immediately accretive to post’s top-line growth, adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow​

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍post expects to finance purchase with cash on hand and through borrowings under post’s existing revolving credit facility​

* Post Holdings Inc - post management reaffirms certain fiscal 2017 guidance

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍expects Bob Evans to contribute approximately $107 million of adjusted EBITDA on an annual basis​

* Post Holdings Inc - ‍Bob Evans will continue its dividend payments in ordinary course of business pending closing​

* Post Holdings Inc - one-time costs to achieve synergies are estimated to be approximately $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

