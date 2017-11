Nov 16 (Reuters) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp:

* POSTMEDIA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* BOARD CHAIR ROD PHILLIPS HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION​

‍ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF PAUL GODFREY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​