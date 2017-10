Oct 19 (Reuters) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp:

* Reports fourth quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.43​

* Qtrly ‍earnings per share from continuing operations​ $0.03

* Qtrly ‍revenue was $176.8 million as compared to $194.6 million in prior year​

* All figures C$‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: