July 27 (Reuters) - Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc CEO Jochen Tilk, speaking on a conference call, said:

* Potash Corp has not been approached by China-based interests for its SQM stake

* Potash Corp will maintain potash market share as demand grows, has flexibility to raise output

* Potash Corp has no intention to make significant cuts to potash production Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)