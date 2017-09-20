BRIEF-Potash Ridge to spin out Quebec assets and provides corporate update

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Potash Ridge Corp

* Potash Ridge Corp - ‍determined value of PRK does not reflect combined value of its two assets in both Utah and Quebec​

* Potash Ridge - “‍It is in best interest” of shareholders that Valleyfield Fertilizer Corp be spun out from co into a separate publically traded vehicle​

* Potash Ridge Corp - PRK intends to target its SOP production primarily at us market

* Potash Ridge Corp - ‍believes that Valleyfield Project in Quebec will be best served as a stand alone entity based in and focused on Quebec market​

* Potash Ridge - for Valleyfield Project, is reviewing options including equity spin out in favor of shareholders of co, sale for cash and equity, or a JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: