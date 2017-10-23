FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Potlatch and Deltic Timber to combine to create leading timberland REIT and lumber manufacturer
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 上午11点13分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Potlatch and Deltic Timber to combine to create leading timberland REIT and lumber manufacturer

2 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Potlatch Corp

* Press release - potlatch and deltic timber to combine to create leading timberland reit and lumber manufacturer

* Potlatch Corp - ‍Potlatch raises annual dividend from $1.50 to $1.60 per share​

* Potlatch Corp - ‍Share repurchase authorization of $54 million remains in place​

* Potlatch Corp - ‍Combined co is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of about $3.3 billion and a total enterprise value of over $4.0 billion​

* Potlatch Corp - ‍Deltic stockholders will receive 1.80 common shares of potlatch stock for each common share of deltic that they own​

* Potlatch Corp - ‍Following close of transaction, Potlatch stockholders will own approximately 65% of combined company​

* Potlatch Corp - ‍Following close of transaction, Deltic stockholders will own approximately 35% of combined co on a fully diluted basis​

* Potlatch Corp - ‍Agreement also provides for Deltic to convert to a REIT structure, effective at closing date of transaction​

* Potlatch Corp - ‍Combined company expects to realize approximately $50 million after-tax cash synergies and operational efficiencies​

* Potlatch Corp - ‍Board of combined company will comprise eight directors from Potlatch and four directors from Deltic​

* Potlatch Corp - ‍Both companies intend to maintain dividend payments through completion of transaction​

* Potlatch - ‍As part of REIT conversion process, Deltic’s accumulated earnings & profits to be distributed to combined co stockholders through dividend

* Potlatch - ‍Co, Deltic Timber have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below