BRIEF-Power Integrations Q2 earnings per share $0.46

July 27 (Reuters) - Power Integrations Inc
* Power Integrations reports second-quarter financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.69
* Q2 revenue $107.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $107.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.46
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $111 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 49.3 percent
* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 49.3 percent