Feb 1 (Reuters) - Power Integrations Inc:

* POWER INTEGRATIONS REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.57

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 6 PERCENT TO $108.2 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $103 MILLION

* ‍FOURTH-QUARTER LOSS INCLUDES A NET CHARGE OF $37.5 MILLION RESULTING FROM 2017 TAX LEGISLATION​

* ‍GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 50.3 PERCENT IN Q1 2018​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72, REVENUE VIEW $110.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S