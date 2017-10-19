FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PPG Industries Q3 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月19日 / 上午11点26分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-PPG Industries Q3 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc

* PPG reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PPG Industries Inc qtrly ‍net sales of approximately $3.8 billion, up more than 3 percent versus prior year​

* Q3 revenue view $3.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PPG Industries Inc - ‍expects recent natural disasters will unfavorably affect Q4 diluted earnings-per-share by up to $0.05​

* PPG Industries Inc - ‍“looking ahead to q4, we expect moderate global economic growth to continue”​

* PPG - ‍given after-effects from natural disasters, no longer expect notable decline in level of raw material cost inflation for remainder of this year​

* PPG Industries Inc - “‍we continue to execute on our restructuring program” and remain on track to deliver full-year savings of more than $45 million​

* PPG Industries Inc qtrly ‍shr attributable to PPG $2.36​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

