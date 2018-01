BRIEF-PPG Industries Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.72 From Continuing Operations

Jan 18 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc:

* PPG REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - COMMITMENT TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BILLION ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018

* QTRLY ‍NET SALES OF ABOUT $3.7 BILLION, UP ABOUT 8 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.19 PER DILUTED SHARE

* PPG - EXPECT “MINIMAL ABATEMENT” IN H1 2018 TO HIGH LEVEL OF RAW MATERIAL INFLATION IN COATINGS INDUSTRY

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME EXCLUDES NET AFTER-TAX CHARGES TOTALING $120 MILLION, OR 47 CENTS PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $3.71 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.18 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PPG - Q4 REPORTED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCLUDES UNFAVORABLE IMPACT OF 5 CENTS PER DILUTED SHARE FROM NATURAL DISASTERS THAT OCCURRED IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: