FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-PPL CO expected to reaffirm previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.02 to $2.22 per share
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 下午12点37分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-PPL CO expected to reaffirm previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.02 to $2.22 per share

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Ppl Corp

* Company is expected to reaffirm its previously announced 2017 earnings forecast of $2.02 to $2.22 per share - sec filing

* Ppl corp - co is expected to reaffirm previously announced 2017 ongoing earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share, with midpoint of $2.15 per share

* Ppl corp - expected to reaffirm its previously announced compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5 percent to 6 percent from 2017 through 2020

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below