BRIEF-PPL Corp Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.11

Feb 22 (Reuters) - PPL Corp:

* PPL CORPORATION REPORTS 2017 EARNINGS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.20 TO $2.40

* INCREASES ANNUALIZED COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $1.64 PER SHARE.

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PROJECTS 5 TO 6 PERCENT COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS GROWTH FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020 OFF 2018 MIDPOINT OF $2.30 PER SHARE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $ 1,926 MILLION VERSUS $1,832 MILLION

* PPL - REPORTED EARNINGS FOR Q4 INCLUDED NET SPECIAL-ITEM AFTER-TAX CHARGES OF $306 MILLION, OR $0.44/SHARE, DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* TO MITIGATE EFFECTS ON PPL'S CORPORATE CREDIT RATINGS, CO SAID IT PLANS TO ISSUE ABOUT $1 BILLION IN EQUITY IN 2018