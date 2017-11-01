FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PPL Corporation reports Q3 GAAP SHR $0.51
2017年11月1日 / 中午11点58分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-PPL Corporation reports Q3 GAAP SHR $0.51

2 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ppl Corp:

* PPL Corporation reports third-quarter earnings

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share from ongoing operations $0.56

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.93 to $2.08

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.25 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16, revenue view $7.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirmed expectations for 5 to 6 percent compound annual earnings growth per share from 2017 through 2020​

* Continues to target dividend growth of about 4 percent a year through 2020​

* Qtrly operating revenues $1,845 million versus $1,889‍​ million

* Q3 revenue view $2.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company plans to invest more than $16 billion in its energy infrastructure through 2021​

* As a result of stronger than expected earnings in U.K., co is raising midpoint of 2017 ongoing earnings guidance​ Source text for Eikon: [ID: nPn43F7gXa] Further company coverage:

