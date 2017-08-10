FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PPL says ‍expects to reiterate its 2017 forecast of reported earnings of $1.92 to $2.12 per share​ - SEC Filing
2017年8月10日 / 中午11点45分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-PPL says ‍expects to reiterate its 2017 forecast of reported earnings of $1.92 to $2.12 per share​ - SEC Filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - PPL Corp

* Says ‍expects to reiterate its 2017 forecast of reported earnings of $1.92 to $2.12 per share​ - SEC Filing

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PPL Corp - ‍ Expects to reiterate its 2017 forecast of ongoing earnings of $2.05 to $2.25 per share with a midpoint of $2.15 per share​

* ‍Expects to reiterate compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5% to 6% from 2017 through 2020​ Source text: [bit.ly/2vHBj3q] Further company coverage:

