BRIEF-PQ Group Holdings Announces Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes

Nov 29 (Reuters) - PQ Group Holdings Inc:

* PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC - UNIT ‍ INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025​

* PQ GROUP HOLDINGS - PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO BE USED TO REDEEM UNIT‘S EXISTING 8.5 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* PQ GROUP HOLDINGS-‍PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING,WITH CASH ON HAND, WILL ALSO BE USED TO REDEEM UNIT'S EXISTING FLOATING RATE SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2022​