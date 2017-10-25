BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.88

Oct 25 (Reuters) - PRA Health Sciences Inc

* PRA Health Sciences, Inc reports third quarter 2017 results and updates full year 2017 guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.88

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PRA Health Sciences Inc says ‍updating full year 2017 service revenue guidance to between $1.914 billion and $1.926 billion​

* PRA Health Sciences Inc sees ‍full year 2017 GAAP net income per diluted share to between $2.31 and $2.38​

* PRA Health Sciences Inc sees ‍full year 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share to between $3.28 and $3.35​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.20, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PRA Health Sciences Inc qtrly ‍total revenue $582 million versus $453.3 million