BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences Says Unit Entered First Amendment, Second Joinder Agreement To Credit Agreement

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Pra Health Sciences Inc:

* PRA HEALTH SCIENCES SAYS ON DEC 28, UNIT ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT, SECOND JOINDER AGREEMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED DEC 6, 2016‍​ - SEC FILING

* PRA HEALTH SCIENCES - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDED TO PROVIDE NEW TRANCHE OF TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $601.6 MILLION

* PRA HEALTH SCIENCES INC - ‍PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, PRA RECEIVED NEW REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $10O MILLION