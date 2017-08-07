FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences to acquire Symphony Health Solutions
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月7日 / 晚上8点55分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences to acquire Symphony Health Solutions

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pra Health Sciences Inc

* Pra health sciences to acquire symphony health solutions, a leading provider of integrated health data and analytics delivered as cloud-based solutions

* Pra health sciences inc - ‍enters into definitive agreement to acquire symphony health solutions for upfront cash payment of $ 530 million​

* Pra health sciences inc - ‍transaction expected to be immediately accretive to pra health sciences' adjusted net income per diluted share​

* Says ‍symphony health is expected to generate revenues in excess of $200 million in calendar year 2017​

* Pra health sciences - entered debt financing commitments with pnc bank for amounts that are sufficient to provide funds necessary to consummate deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below