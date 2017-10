Sept 27 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* Praxair shareholders vote in favor of merger with Linde AG

* Says ‍business combination is expected to be completed in second half of 2018​

* Says ‍83 percent of total issued and outstanding shares of praxair common stock voted to approve business combination​

* Says ‍additionally, Praxair shareholders approved all other proposals at special meeting​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: