Oct 24 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc

* Praxair signs long-term agreement to supply Samsung display complex in Tangjeong, South Korea

* ‍Signed agreement to build, own, operate air separation plant to supply 700 tons/ day of nitrogen to Samsung’s display manufacturing complex​

* ‍Air separation plant expected to start up in 2018​