BRIEF-Praxair signs long-term contract to supply Huali Microelectronics

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* Praxair signs long-term contract to supply Huali Microelectronics at Kangqiao Industrial Park in Shanghai, China

* Praxair Inc - ‍Praxair will start to supply HLMC from new plants in early 2018 to support company’s commissioning and production schedule​

* Praxair Inc - ‍ signed a long-term contract to supply nitrogen, high purity oxygen, helium and other gases to Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Corporation​

* ‍Will build, own and operate two air separation plants that will provide approximately 600 tons per day of nitrogen to HLMC

* Praxair Inc - ‍Praxair will start to supply HLMC from new plants in early 2018​