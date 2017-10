Oct 25 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* Praxair signs new long-term contract with BASF in the u.s. Gulf coast

* Praxair Inc - co , BASF sign agreement for Praxair to design, build, own, operate new syngas processing plant at basf’s facility in Geismar, Louisiana​

* Praxair - new syngas processing plant at BASF’s facility in Geismar, Louisiana will start up in 2020 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: