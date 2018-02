Feb 15 (Reuters) - Precipio Inc:

* PRECIPIO LAUNCHES UNIQUE LUNG CANCER MONITORING TEST FOR THERAPY RESISTANCE

* PRECIPIO INC - LAUNCHES FIRST LUNG CANCER TREATMENT RESISTANCE PANEL SPECIFICALLY FOR CRITICAL MUTATIONS T790M AND C797S IN EGFR GENE

* PRECIPIO INC - LUNG CANCER TREATMENT RESISTANCE PANEL IS BILLED AT BELOW $500 FOR BOTH T790M AND C797S MUTATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: