BRIEF-Precision Drilling Corp Announces 2018 Capital Expenditure Plan

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp:

* PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLAN AND PROVIDES BALANCE SHEET UPDATE

* PRECISION DRILLING CORP - ‍ANNOUNCED A 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLAN OF $94 MILLION

* PRECISION DRILLING CORP - ‍ANTICIPATE 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $104 MILLION, CONSISTENT WITH OUR PREVIOUS GUIDANCE​

* PRECISION DRILLING CORP - ‍2018 CAPEX PLAN OF $94 MILLION, COMPRISED OF $62 MILLION FOR MAINTENANCE AND INFRASTRUCTURE AND $32 MILLION TO UPGRADE EXISTING RIGS​