BRIEF-Preferred Apartment announces acquisition of a grocery-anchored shopping center
2017年9月25日 / 上午11点16分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Preferred Apartment announces acquisition of a grocery-anchored shopping center

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. announces acquisition of a grocery-anchored shopping center through its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Market Properties, LLC

* Preferred Apartment - ‍first mortgage loan is approximately $9.0 million, bears interest at fixed rate of 3.64 pct per annum and matures on October 1, 2025​

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - financed acquisition utilizing a non-recourse first mortgage loan from nationwide life insurance company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

