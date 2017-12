BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities Announces Acquisition Of A Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Through Its Wholly-Owned Unit, New Market Properties LLC

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF A GROCERY-ANCHORED SHOPPING CENTER THROUGH ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, NEW MARKET PROPERTIES, LLC

* PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF A GROCERY-ANCHORED SHOPPING CENTER THROUGH ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, NEW MARKET PROPERTIES, LLC

* PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC - ‍ GROCERY-ANCHORED SHOPPING CENTER WAS PURCHASED ALL CASH AND DOES NOT HAVE ANY MORTGAGE FINANCING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: