Feb 28 (Reuters) - Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF A 310-UNIT MULTIFAMILY COMMUNITY IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA

* PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC - ‍COMPANY FINANCED ACQUISITION UTILIZING A NON-RECOURSE FIRST MORTGAGE LOAN PROVIDED BY ALLIANZ​