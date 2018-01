Jan 24 (Reuters) - Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES - SEES FFO TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.43 - $1.47 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES - SEES TOTAL REVENUES TO BE IN RANGE OF $400 MILLION TO $440 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018