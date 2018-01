Jan 22 (Reuters) - Preferred Bank:

* REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDED A ONE-TIME, AFTER TAX CHARGE TOTALING $6.7 MILLION DUE TO PASSAGE OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES WAS $34.6 MILLION VERSUS $28.1 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: