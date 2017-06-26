BRIEF-Preferred Bank receives negotiating permit from state of California to raise new common stock

June 26 (Reuters) - Preferred Bank-
* Preferred Bank receives negotiating permit from state of california to raise new common stock
* Preferred Bank - received negotiating permit from department of business oversight to raise up to $50 million in new capital
* Preferred Bank - plans to raise capital through an at market transaction in installments
* Preferred Bank - permit will expire on december 20, 2017 and specifically allows preferred bank to offer to sell securities
* Preferred Bank - bank plans to raise capital through an at market transaction in installments