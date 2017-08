BRIEF-PREIT Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.39

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust :

* PREIT reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.64 to $1.70

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.39

* PREIT qtrly same store NOI increased by 1.6% for wholly owned properties and 0.3% for entire portfolio

* PREIT qtrly FFO per diluted share and op unit $0.38

* PREIT sees 2017 FFO per share, as adjusted $1.66 to $1.72

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S