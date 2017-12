Dec 19 (Reuters) - Premier Exhibitions Inc:

* PREMIER EXHIBITIONS INC - ‍WITHDRAWN PROPOSED SALES PROCEDURES IT FILED WITH BANKRUPTCY COURT TO PURSUE AN AUCTION OF COMPANY‘S ASSETS​

* PREMIER EXHIBITIONS - ‍AUCTION, WHICH HAD BEEN TENTATIVELY SCHEDULED FOR FEB 6, 2018 HAS BEEN CANCELLED PENDING DISCUSSIONS WITH RELEVANT STAKEHOLDERS​