FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports third quarter production results
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月16日 / 上午10点17分 / 5 天内

BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports third quarter production results

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd

* Premier reports third quarter production results

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - ‍quarterly gold production includes f 26,677 ounces​

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly ‍silver production of 82,856 ounces​

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd- ‍ Q3 gold sales of 37,920 ounces at an average realized price of US$1,282 per ounce​

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - ‍mining potential of phase 1 pit is currently under review and if approved, development could begin in early 2019​

* Premier Gold - ‍during Q3, production was impacted as a result of operating team assisting local community in suppressing a brush fire near mine site​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below