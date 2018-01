Jan 17 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd:

* PREMIER REPORTS PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 2017 AND GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* PREMIER GOLD MINES LTD - Q4 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 24,385 OUNCES AND SILVER PRODUCTION OF 77,082 OUNCES

* PREMIER GOLD MINES LTD SEES 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION OF BETWEEN 85,000 TO 95,000 OUNCES

* PREMIER GOLD MINES LTD - ‍SEES 2018 SILVER PRODUCTION OF BETWEEN 300,000 TO 325,000 OUNCES​