BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Corp Q2 revenue C$577.4 million

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record second quarter 2017 results and declares third quarter 2017 dividend

* Q2 revenue C$577.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$561.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.90

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.94

* Company is maintaining its guidance for its 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be in 8.5% to 9.0% range

* Company expects to continue to incur start-up costs at Phoenix plant until middle of Q4 of 2017

* Company is projecting $5.0 million in total Phoenix plant start-up costs for 2017