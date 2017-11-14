FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Q3 adjusted EPS C$0.78
2017年11月14日

BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Q3 adjusted EPS C$0.78

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp:

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record third quarter 2017 results and declares fourth quarter 2017 dividend

* Q3 revenue C$557.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$586.3 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.78

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Premium Brands Holdings - ‍maintaining guidance for specialty foods’​ 2017 organic volume growth to exceed long-term targeted range of 4 pct to 6 pct

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp - ‍reducing guidance for premium food distribution‘s​ 2017 organic volume growth based on challenges it faced in Q3

* Premium Brands Holdings - ‍now expecting premium food distribution‘s​ organic volume growth for 2017 to be within long-term targeted range of 4 pct to 6 pct

* Premium Brands Holdings Corp - ‍maintaining guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be in 8.5 pct to 9.0 pct range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

