Dec 11 (Reuters) - Presidio Inc:

* PRESIDIO, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF TERM LOAN FACILITY

* PRESIDIO INC - ANNOUNCED THAT ON DECEMBER 8, 2017 IT PRICED A PROPOSED $741.6 MILLION TERM LOAN B FACILITY

* PRESIDIO INC - TO USE PROCEEDS, IN ADDITION TO CASH ON-HAND, TO REPAY ALL $601.6 MILLION OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: