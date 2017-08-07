FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PriceSmart announces July sales
2017年8月7日

BRIEF-PriceSmart announces July sales

Aug 7 (Reuters) - PriceSmart Inc

* PriceSmart announces july sales

* PriceSmart Inc - ‍For month of July 2017, net warehouse club sales increased 2.7% to $242.5 million, from $236.3 million in July a year earlier​

* PriceSmart Inc - There were 39 warehouse clubs in operation at end of July 2017 and 38 warehouse clubs in operation at end of July 2016

* PriceSmart Inc - For four weeks ended July 30, 2017, comparable warehouse sales for 38 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months increased 1.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

