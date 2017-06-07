FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Pricesmart Inc says May sales up 1.8 pct









2017年6月7日

BRIEF-Pricesmart Inc says May sales up 1.8 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Pricesmart Inc:

* Pricesmart announces May sales; third quarter earnings release dates also announced

* May sales rose 1.8 percent to $234.2 million

* Net warehouse club sales for month of May 2017 increased 1.8% to $234.2 million, from $230.2 million in May 2016

* Pricesmart-For 5-week period ended June 4, comparable sales for 38 warehouse clubs open at least 13 1/2 full months increased 1.5% versus same 5-week period last year

* For thirty-nine week period ended June 4, 2017, comparable warehouse sales increased 1.4%, compared to comparable thirty-nine week period a year ago

* Were 39 warehouse clubs in operation at end of May 2017 and 38 warehouse clubs in operation at end of May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

