Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mcewen Mining Inc

* Primero Mining Corp - ‍Primero will receive consideration of $35 million​

* Primero Mining Corp - ‍Primero announces sale of Black Fox Mine and Complex​

* Primero Mining Corp - ‍Primero expects to use proceeds from transaction to reduce company's total debt position​

* Primero Mining Corp - ‍Entered into an agreement with Mcewen Mining Inc​