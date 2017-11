Nov 14 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc

* Primero announces sale of Cerro Del Gallo project

* Primero Mining Corp - ‍Argonaut will acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of San Anton Resource Corporation​

* Primero Mining Corp - ‍Primero will receive consideration of $15 million in cash​

* Primero Mining Corp - ‍Primero expects to use proceeds from transaction to reduce company's total outstanding debt position​