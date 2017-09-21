FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Primero Mining ‍lowers 2017 San Dimas production guidance
2017年9月21日 / 上午11点19分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Primero Mining ‍lowers 2017 San Dimas production guidance

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Primero Mining Corp

* Primero provides an operations and corporate update

* Lowered its 2017 San Dimas production guidance to between 75,000 and 85,000 gold equivalent ounces​

* 2017 production guidance been reduced to reflect more gradual restart of San Dimas operations and pending sale of Black Fox complex​

* Expects consolidated 2017 production of between 125,000 and 135,000 gold equivalent ounces

* Continues with negotiations on potential sale of San Dimas or potential renegotiation of its silver stream​

* AISC is expected to be between $1,200 and $1,300 per gold ounce for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

