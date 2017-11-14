FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Primero Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月14日 / 中午12点11分 / 1 天前

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Primero Mining Corp:

* Primero reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Primero Mining Corp - produced total of 36,602 gold equivalent ounces in q3 2017, compared to 44,684 gold equivalent ounces produced in q3 2016​

* Primero Mining Corp - qtrly ‍revenues $23.6 million versus $36.6 million​

* Primero Mining Corp - qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.06​

* Primero Mining Corp - ‍all-in sustaining costs of $1,099 per ounce in q3 2017 were 15 pct lower than $1,286 per ounce in q3 of 2016​

* Primero Mining Corp- ‍there is no certainty that co will have sufficient funds to repay full outstanding obligation under rcf on nov 23, 2017​

* Primero Mining- ‍considering available alternatives to “protect value and sustain operations” while enabling co to restructure affairs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
