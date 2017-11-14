BRIEF-Primero Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Primero Mining Corp:
* Primero reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primero Mining Corp - produced total of 36,602 gold equivalent ounces in q3 2017, compared to 44,684 gold equivalent ounces produced in q3 2016
* Primero Mining Corp - qtrly revenues $23.6 million versus $36.6 million
* Primero Mining Corp - qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.06
* Primero Mining Corp - all-in sustaining costs of $1,099 per ounce in q3 2017 were 15 pct lower than $1,286 per ounce in q3 of 2016
* Primero Mining Corp- there is no certainty that co will have sufficient funds to repay full outstanding obligation under rcf on nov 23, 2017
* Primero Mining- considering available alternatives to "protect value and sustain operations" while enabling co to restructure affairs