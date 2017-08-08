FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Primo Water Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月8日 / 晚上8点37分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Primo Water Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Primo Water Corp

* Primo Water announces second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2017 sales $76.3 million to $79.3 million

* Q2 sales $74.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Primo Water Corp - raising full-year outlook

* Primo Water Corp - raising guidance for full year of 2017 and now expects net sales in range of $283.5 million to $287.5 million

* Primo Water Corp - expects 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $54.0 million to $55.5 million

* Primo Water Corp - for Q3 of 2017, expects net sales of $76.3 million to $79.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $16.7 million to $17.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $76.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $283.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

