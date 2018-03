March 6 (Reuters) - Primo Water Corp:

* PRIMO WATER ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MILLION TO $302 MILLION

* QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $11.5 MILLION TO $12.0 MILLION

* EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MILLION TO $63.0 MILLION