5 天前
BRIEF-Primoris Services reports Q2 earnings per share $0.42
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月8日 / 上午10点41分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Primoris Services reports Q2 earnings per share $0.42

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp

* Primoris Services Corporation announces 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 revenue $631.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $579.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍total backlog of $2.8 billion at june 30, 2017, a 44% increase over backlog at june 30, 2016​

* Primoris Services - estimates for 4 qtrs ending june 30, 2018, net income attributable to co will be between $1.05 and $1.25 per fully diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

