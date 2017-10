Oct 26 (Reuters) - Principal Financial Group Inc:

* Principal announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.28

* Q3 earnings per share $2.76

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Principal financial group inc - quarter-end ‍assets under management (aum) of $655.5 billion, up 10 percent on a trailing twelve-month basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: